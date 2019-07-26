Shout out to all young and female leaders

shout out to all young and female leaders, Take a Stand for NPDC

If you think some of NPDC’s publically elected members have been a bit pale, male and stale, it’s time to take a stand and throw your hat in the ring.

Nominations to stand for NPDC’s Mayor, Councillor and Community Board representative positions are open and you’ve got until midday 16 August to enter the election race.

The Mayor, Councillors and Community Board members make big decisions about the future of our beautiful district, how we pay for it and what the priorities are. Think drinking water, parks, the coastal walkway, safer roads, a vibrant central city, libraries, an art gallery, a museum, theatre, major events and pools. It manages assets worth $3.3 billion and has an annual operating budget of about $155 million.

The current governance team features two female Councillors out of 15 positions compared to 2018 Statistics New Zealand data which shows of our 83,400 people living here, 49% are male and 51% are female.

NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson said it’s 2019 and it’s time for the public to stand up and make their vote count.

“The current NPDC governance team do an amazing job but I’m sure we’d all agree it would be great to see a truly representative mix around the table. If you would like to see greater diversity among our elected members, now’s your chance take the plunge and do something about it by Taking A Stand and becoming a candidate,” he said.

More information about standing for election can be found here: newplymouthnz.com/TakeAStand









Key dates

19 July: Candidate nominations open

Midday, 16 August: Candidate nominations close

20-25 September: Voting documents arrive

20 September: Voting opens

Midday, 12 October: Voting closes

Noon, 13 October: Preliminary results

