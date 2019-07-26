Nine people arrested in Northland operation

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Mid North CIB:

Nine people have been arrested in a four-day Police operation in Northland, targeting the manufacture, distribution and supply of methamphetamine and other drugs in the region.

More than 150 staff, including staff from the Special Tactics Group, Auckland and Northland Armed Offenders Squads and the National Organised Crime Group executed search warrants at nine properties this week.

The warrants are part of Operation Nortiate, an investigation into a large-scale drug syndicate.

Nine people have been arrested, three women and six men all aged between 28 and 62.

They face a number of charges between them, including manufacture and supply of a Class A Drug, possession of methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of firearms.

The search warrants were carried out at various properties throughout the Northland region, including in Wheki Valley, Hukerenui, Helena Bay, Raumanga and Puwera.

Police recovered around $60,000 worth of stolen property along with drugs such heroin, cannabis and methamphetamine. The stolen property, including a flatbed truck, are in the process of being returned to their rightful owners.

Police also recovered two tasers and seven firearms, including a 357 Magnum Pistol, a shotgun, as well as two semi-automatic rifles now classified as prohibited under the new firearms laws.

“The drugs we located cause immeasurable harm to our communities, and families suffer as a result. We are pleased to have severely disrupted this criminal group,” says Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston.

“We are sending a message to those who choose to engage in these activities that they will be caught and held accountable.”

The nine arrested are due to appear in the Whangarei and Manukau District Courts over the next couple of weeks.

This investigation remains ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of further seizures and arrests.











© Scoop Media

