Physical works on Claudelands Bridge to commence in August

Hamilton City Council will embark on physical works for an innovative transport project along Claudelands Bridge in late August.

The project will introduce a slower speed environment across the length of Claudelands Rd and new road markings to encourage people on bikes to share the road safely with motorists, freeing up the footpaths for pedestrians.

The physical work was scheduled to start on 29 July 2019, but has been postponed pending the arrival of some key construction materials.

While some of the works could progress as initially planned, it would mean the overall project would take longer than the expected six weeks to complete and ultimately cause further disruption for the community.

City Transportation Unit Manager Jason Harrison says ‘This is a new, bold initiative for our city and is a key way we are improving connectivity using a variety of transport modes.

‘We want to make sure when we start work on this project, we are 100% ready to get the job done on time and keep disruption to an absolute minimum.’

Council has received artists’ impressions which show what the bridge will look like when the project is complete. They can be viewed at www.hamilton.govt.nz/claudelandsbridge

A full education campaign advising all road users about the changes ahead will commence in the coming weeks.











© Scoop Media

