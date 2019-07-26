Man faces serious charges following Motorway incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police enquiries are continuing into the incident involving a head-on crash on the Southern Motorway yesterday morning near Highbrook.

The alleged offending driver who sustained moderate injuries in the crash was released from hospital this afternoon.

A 40-year-old man is now in Police custody where he will be facing charges of Unlawfully Takes Motor Vehicle and Endangering Transport in relation to this incident.

He is also facing a number of serious charges including Assault, Wounding with Intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm and Threatens to Kill in connection to a previous unrelated incident on Wednesday.

The victim in the earlier incident remains at Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition and is being supported by Police.

The man is likely to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.











