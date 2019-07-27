Firearms incident, Otara

A male teenager is in a serious condition in hospital and undergoing surgery after suffering a gunshot wound in Otara overnight.

Police were called to the Featherston Crescent scene shortly before 11pm following the incident.

The scene remains under guard this morning while Police are in the initial stages of an investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming asks that anyone with information to call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

