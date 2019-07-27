Local C&R team to contest the Tāmaki subdivision

Local C&R team to contest the Tāmaki subdivision

Communities and Residents (C&R) is excited to announce Tania Batucan, Hainoame Fulivai and Violetta Petersen-Lesatele as its local team to contest the Tāmaki subdivision of the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board in the 2019 Auckland local elections.

“I’m excited to work alongside our strong team of local advocates who have a proven track record of championing our community’s needs. Tania, Hainoame and Violetta are deeply connected and committed to our Tāmaki based communities and residents, and will strongly deliver for the suburbs of Glen Innes, Panmure, Mt Wellington, Point England, Sylvia Park, Tāmaki and Wai o Taiki Bay,” says Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Councillor candidate Josh Beddell.

Tania Batucan has lived in Mt Wellington for 21 years, and has called it home with husband Oscar and two boys. As a passionate community member, Tania was instrumental in setting up the Mt Wellington Community Patrol where she currently serves as Secretary and Treasurer. Over the last 18 years, Tania has worked in administration, sales management and business development in a variety of industries such as IT, security and finance. Her passion for thriving communities, her extensive range of expertise and experience, and her determination to build stronger and safer communities will be an asset to the local board team.

Hainoame Fulivai has lived in Mt Wellington for over 30 years. She is an active member and community leader for the Mt Wellington Community Patrol, the Mt Wellington Collective Community, the Mt Wellington Neighbourhood Support group, and a dedicated supporter of local businesses, groups and clubs. As a regular volunteer for the Sylvia Park Citizens Advice Bureau, Hainoame is passionate about serving Tāmaki’s diverse residents and works hard to ensure the local area remains a safe place to live for all families. She will be a strong voice on the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board and will be a dedicated advocate for the development of local facilities, the upkeep of parks, and for the preservation of the environment.







Violetta Petersen-Lesatele was raised in Mt Wellington, attended the local schools and has called it her home for over 45 years. Violetta offers a wealth of experience in management, customer service and has a strong track record on delivering on community expectations. For many years, she has been a strong supporter for the communities of the Tāmaki subdivision and in her various roles, she has learnt to greatly value people, invest in people, and develop potential. Violetta will be a passionate and energetic local board member who will deliver community spaces that residents can be proud of, and advocate for greater access to resources that will enable the area to flourish.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

