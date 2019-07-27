Hawke's Bay’s Youngest Councillor Announces 2019 Candidacy

Napier City Councillor Annette Brosnan today announced she will be re-standing for Napiers Onekawa/Tamatea Ward seat in this Octobers Local body election.

Annette was elected in 2013 at age 25 to Napier Onekawa/Tamatea Ward seat and has remained the youngest elected member in Hawke's Bay since.

Annette was elected after a campaign many remember where she knocked on the door of every house in the ward (4402 homes) to introduce herself over a 5 month period. Annette says “the challenge once elected is keeping up those relationships and keeping in touch.” Brosnan says “I try to do that by attending all Neighbourhood support meetings, running a Facebook page, door knocking and sending welcome packs to every home that changes ownership in the Ward”.

This year the Napier City Council has changed its electoral system removing the 6 ‘At Large’ Councillors in favour of 6 additional Ward seats. The Onekawa/Tamatea Ward will now have two seats in this election with Councillor Richard McGrath standing alongside Councillor Annette Brosnan for the second seat.

Councillor Annette Brosnan said “it is fair to say this has been a difficult term, Fighting issues like chlorine and dirty water along with all our competing priorities as a city” however Brosnan says “there have also been some really positives like leading the Anderson park destination playground development and the progress being made to overcome our water issues”

In June this year Napier City Council unanimously supported Councillor Brosnans motion to make water a number one priority, re-budget accordingly and move to investigate the costs and options for an unchlorinated city supply. Annette says “getting this motion through Council was certainly a highlight and really cements for me the difference you can make when representing your community in local politics”







As an inaugural member of the Young Elected Members National Network run through Local Government New Zealand Annette says “I’m also very passionate about age diversity in Local Government, new and fresh ideas are so important to encourage a forward thinking Council” Annette says she is happy to talk with any potential young candidates on what being in local politics is like including managing family and work commitments.

Elections will be held on 12 October 2019.

