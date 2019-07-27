Ihumātao update – Saturday

Attribute to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police are pleased with behaviour at the Ihumātao protest today with a generally relaxed atmosphere so far.

We welcome the fact that there have been no arrests at the site since Wednesday.

This is an indication that people are heeding requests from both Police and protest organisers for it to be a safe and peaceful protest.

Police are maintaining its presence at the site and we continue to have ongoing dialogue with protest organisers.

