Serious crash in South Taranaki
Sunday, 28 July 2019, 11:10 am
Emergency services are
at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South
Taranaki.
The crash occurred at the intersection of
Mountain and Cornwall Roads in Ngaere around 9:45pm.
The
single occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked
to avoid
area.
