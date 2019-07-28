Serious crash in South Taranaki

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in South Taranaki.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mountain and Cornwall Roads in Ngaere around 9:45pm.

The single occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are asked to avoid area.

