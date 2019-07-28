Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councils stigmatising vaping hinders Smoke Free strategy

Sunday, 28 July 2019, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Alt New Zealand

Councils stigmatising vaping hinders Smoke Free strategy

“The move to ban vaping in three Waikato town centres is sadly based on snobbery not scientific evidence,” says Jonathan Devery, Director of Alt New Zealand – the largest Kiwi-owned vaping company.


Jonathan Devery

“Once again we’re seeing a council claim its outdoor vaping ban somehow aligns with the country’s Smoke Free 2025 ambition. However, in reality, local councils that continue to stigmatise vaping are only hindering national progress.”

Mr Devery’s comments follow news that vaping will be banned in the Waikato town centres of Matamata, Morrinsville and Te Aroha. The Matamata-Piako District Council voted to add vaping into their Smokefree Outdoor Policy. In contrast, nearby Hamilton City Council decided not to ban vaping a few months ago.

“The Matamata-Piako councillors seem to have based their decision on vaping looking ‘distasteful’ to them. They clearly don’t realise that if they want local smokers to quit tobacco, they actually have to enable vaping, not demonise it. Vaping is the most effective smoking cessation tool and international research shows it has no second-hand impact on others, so what’s the problem?”

The leading Kiwi vaping entrepreneur describes the decision as completely misguided with the Matamata-Piako vaping ban following similar moves by other councils throughout New Zealand in recent months.



“Hamilton City, not the Matamata-Piako District, is the one showing progressive leadership in the Waikato when it comes to smoke free. In March, the Hamilton City Council voted to keep vaping out of the city’s smoke free policy and plan. They know the essential role vaping plays in successfully helping smokers to give up cigarettes.”

Switching from smoking to vaping has substantial health benefits and is key to achieving Smoke Free 2025 – something the Ministry of Health, Health Promotion Agency, health pressure group ASH, Quitline New Zealand, and public health leader Hapai Te Hauora all openly acknowledge.

Last month the Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa, launched a ‘vape-to-quit-smoking’ website as part of a concerted public information campaign.

“The Government fully understands that vaping is critical to our smoking rates falling. This will be reflected in the draft bill the Minister’s set to introduce into Parliament in three months to officially legislate and regulate vaping.

“However, it’s a real worry that a key element of the national Smoke Free strategy is still not understood by many of our city and districts councils. They’re still viewing and treating smoking and vaping as the same. By continuing to put their personal bias first, councils are banishing the best tool they have to eliminate the dangers of tobacco in their community,” says Mr Devery.

www.getalt.co.nz

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Alt New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 