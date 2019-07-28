Single vehicle crash in Pukekohe
Sunday, 28 July 2019, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Single vehicle crash in Pukekohe"
Police are in
attendance at a serious crash on Ostrich Farm Road near
Heights Road in Pukekohe.
Emergency services were notified
of the crash at 3:20pm after a car rolled.
One person has
died at the scene and the road is closed with diversions in
place.
Police ask that motorists avoid the
area.
