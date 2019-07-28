Single vehicle crash in Pukekohe

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Ostrich Farm Road near Heights Road in Pukekohe.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 3:20pm after a car rolled.

One person has died at the scene and the road is closed with diversions in place.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area.

