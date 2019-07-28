Serious incident in Marlborough

Please attribute to Acting Tasman District Commander Inspector Virginia Welch

One man has been injured in a serious incident in Marlborough this evening.

The man, who was wanted by Police, failed to stop on State Highway 1.

Subsequently spikes were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop at an intersection of Hardings Rd on SH1.

The man who allegedly presented a knife was shot in the arm.

Police immediately issued first aid and the man was transported to Wairau hospital.

The alleged offender is under Police guard at the hospital.

Cordons are currently in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

Police staff involved in the incident are receiving support.

Our Police staff come to work every day to ensure the safety of the public and no officer should ever be put in this position.

No further updates are expected to be provided until tomorrow.

ENDS







