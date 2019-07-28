Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s City Vision Needs Change

Sunday, 28 July 2019, 6:52 pm
Press Release: Mark Thomas

Auckland’s City Vision Needs Change

Changing some of the local leaders within New Zealand’s largest council ward was the only way to improve the transport, parks and town centre problems plaguing the area says Auckland Council candidates Christine Fletcher and Mark Thomas.

Councillor Fletcher and smart cities leader Mark Thomas are the Communities and Residents candidates in the renamed Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward of Auckland Council.

Mark Thomas said despite surging public transport levels, the Boston Consulting Group report released in March showed Auckland had become the most congested city in Australasia.

“We need to spend more in transport, more quickly but rates are an inefficient way to do this and the government investment, while welcome, is too slow. It is essential we make it easier for private investors to partner.”

Communities and Residents is holding a series of community and regional public meetings on issues raised by Aucklanders. The first regional meeting is on transport at the Potters Park Event Centre, 630pm, Tuesday 6 August. Speaking would be:

· Barney Irvine, Automobile Association

· Richard Barter, Bike Auckland

· Paul Miller, Transport 2050

“We also need to regain control of Auckland Transport and putting qualified councillors back on the board is a key step. Council should also put councillor advisors on other out-of-control CCO boards.”

Mark Thomas said he also thinks we need a fairer transport funding system than the current petrol tax which is tough on low-income transport users who don’t have an effective public transport option.



Other key issues in the ward including reversing the City Vision plan to break-up Chamberlain Park, fixing the problems caused by the City Vision-led Mt Albert village and transport upgrade and moving more quickly to upgrade the Mt Roskill town centre.

“Residents in our ward have had enough of wrong-headed plans in the transport, parks and town centre areas that have, in some cases, made things worse. New Communities and Residents councillors and local board leaders will change this.

