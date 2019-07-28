ORC has attended a substantial green waste fire

ORC has attended a substantial green waste fire at the foot of the Remarkables today.

This fire has been permitted by Fire and Emergency NZ. Due to the impacts of smoke from the fire, we have been working with Fire and Emergency NZ today with a view to having the fire extinguished. ORC has staff onsite currently ensuring that no further material is added to the fire. The options for extinguishing the fire present some challenges; these options will be revisited tomorrow.

Martin King, ORC Manager Compliance, said “We take our responsibilities around air quality in Otago very seriously. Our thanks to the public for reporting the issue – remember, if you see pollution in Otago, let us know by calling our 24/7 Pollution Hotline.”

Pollution Hotline: 0800 800 033.







