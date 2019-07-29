Two-vehicle crash, Kaingaroa Forest, Bay of Plenty
Monday, 29 July 2019, 7:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the
Kaingaroa Forest.
Police were called at around 6.40am to
the two-vehicle crash.
No information is currently
available relating to injuries.
Further updates will be
provided when
available.
