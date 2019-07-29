UPDATE: Fatal Crash, Kaingaroa Forest
Monday, 29 July 2019, 8:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four people have died in the earlier crash at the
intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the
Kaingaroa Forest.
The area where the two-vehicle crash
happened will be closed to traffic while Police undertake an
investigation.
No further details are currently
available.
ENDS
