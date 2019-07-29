Police Training Exercise, Wainuiomata - 30 July 2019

On Tuesday 30 July, Police will be undertaking a training exercise at the old Wood Hatton School, 56 Wood St, Wainuiomata, Wellington.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area between the hours of 8am and 4pm. This presence will include staff carrying firearms.

During these times, nearby residents may hear loud bangs coming from the venue.

Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as this is a routine training exercise.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on 04 381 2000.

