Massey homicide investigation launched

Police are investigating following the death of a woman in Westgate Drive, Massey, this morning.

Police were called to the scene after a report of an assault around 8:35am.

The female victim has sadly died at the scene.

Police apprehended a man a short distance from the scene, who is now assisting us with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

Multiple cordons are in place on Westgate Drive with diversions in place, and will be for some time.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

