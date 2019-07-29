Cancellation of firearms collection events

Cancellation of Rangiora and Rakaia firearms collection events – 2 and 3 August

The prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events in Rangiora and Rakaia on 2 and 3 August have been cancelled.

However, the events in these locations the following week will still occur as communicated on Police’s website.

The event on 9 August will be held at the Rangiora A&P Showground, 156 Ashley Street in Rangiora from 2-6pm.

The event on 10 August will be held at the Rakaia Community Hall on Mackie Street from 10am-3pm.

Police apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you to the collection events.

For more information on collection events please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

