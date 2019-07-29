Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Decrease in Southland NEETs

Monday, 29 July 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: Great South


A significant drop in the number of Southland youth not in employment, education or training is being celebrated across the region.

Statistics New Zealand has estimated that the number of NEETs (young people between 15 – 24 not in employment, education or training) in Southland has decreased by a third over the past three years, from an average 1500 NEETs in 2016 to 1000 in 2018.

Southland Youth Futures Coordinator Allison Beckham said the estimates were extremely positive and reflected a collaborative response from around the region to connect youth with employment and training opportunities.

“From schools to employers and initiatives like the Southland Youth Futures programme, we’re all committed to building employment and training pathways for our youth and are extremely excited to see this work being reflected in fewer NEETs across the region.”

Mrs Beckham said that along with the social benefits for Southland youth and the wider community, there were also significant economic benefits.

“By connecting NEETS with employment and training opportunities, it is estimated that New Zealand saved, at the very least, $15.37 million, between 2016 and 2018,” she said.

That number was calculated from a 2016 research paper by Gail Pacheco and De Wet van der Westhuizen from the New Zealand Work Institute at AUT University, where they estimated the economic cost of a NEET to be $21,996 per year.

With NEETs figures also including people unable to work because they were caring for children, temporarily between jobs or training courses, or out of the workforce because of mental or physical ill-health, Mrs Beckham said it had been difficult to confirm NEETs numbers or estimate the impact youth-focused initiatives were having across the region.



“This new information from Statistics New Zealand confirms what we believed anecdotally - that more and more Southland Youth are recognising the training and career pathways available to them,” she said.

There had also been a steady drop in the number of youth job seekers on benefits over the same period, she said, from an average of 571 in 2016 to 472 in 2018. Youth jobseekers are young people aged 18-24.

The Southland Youth Futures programme was established in 2015 to strengthen the pathways between education and employment and improve outcomes for young people in the region.

Invercargill City Councillor Alex Crackett, who chairs the Southland Youth Futures Advisory Group, said Southland Youth Futures was just part of the work taking place across the region to support Southland youth.

“With Southland’s aging workforce we know that our youth will play an important role in driving the future success of the Southland region. Through collaboration and programmes like Southland Youth Futures we are helping this potential workforce to be utilised.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Great South on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 