Wairarapa Youth Climate Activist to stand for Local Council

Wairarapa youth climate activist Carys Gibbs has announced she will be standing for Masterton District Council for the 2019 local body elections.

Carys is the founder of local youth group Wairarapa Schools Fighting Climate Change and along with her team, consisting of secondary school students from across the region, has led the school strikes in the Wairarapa. “Climate change affects everyone, as the next generation it will be us that have to deal with the severe consequences. By coming together as a community, we can affect change, which needs to start now.” To be the driving force for the change she wishes to see, Carys has announced she will be standing for Masterton District Council.

Carys is a student at St Matthew’s Collegiate school in Masterton, and will be turning 18 this coming week, “Just in time to run for council!” she says. She is possibly the youngest ever to stand for council in Masterton. She believes it’s high time Masterton Council diversified its age range. “I think an issue we are seeing not only at a local level but also in a national and international level is that today’s leaders don’t care enough about tomorrows issue because they won’t have to solve them or deal with them; that is why we need youth voice.”

Carys is passionate not only about climate change but advocating for youth mental health and family violence support. Sustainable infrastructure including water storage and ensuring the town hall debate is transparent and rate payers have the opportunity to have their say, is important to her.

carysforcouncil@gmail.com



