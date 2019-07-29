Serious crash in Waiuku

Acting Inspector Dan Weir, North Comms:

At approximately 9.21 this morning, Police attempted to stop the driver of motorcycle who was travelling at excess speeds on Glenbrook Road in Waiuku.

The driver failed to stop for Police and a pursuit was initiated.

This was abandoned almost instantly due to the manner of driving by the motorcyclist.

Police did not re-engage in the pursuit at any point but continued to make enquiries to try and locate the driver.

Approximately 10 minutes later the motorcyclist has crashed at the intersection of Hingaia Road and Harbourside Drive.

The male is in a serious condition and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The intersection of Hingaia Road and Harbourside Drive is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Enquiries have since established that the motorcycle involved in the crash was previously reported stolen.

There is no further information available at this stage.











