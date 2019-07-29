Nominations sought for District Health Boards



It's important New Zealanders consider standing for their District Health Board (DHB) in the October elections so they can contribute to improving the health and wellbeing of their local communities.

“DHB Boards play a critical leadership role in our health and disability system,” says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“They need committed people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experiences. Most importantly, DHBs need people who have a strong understanding of their local communities.

“DHBs are complex organisations that deliver health services through hospitals, and also plan and contract for a wide range of community based services. While experience in the health or social sectors is helpful, a strong appreciation of governance, and how to monitor and assure financial performance and service delivery, are most important.

“Being a DHB Board member is important. It’s a rewarding and valuable experience as well as challenging. While our health and disability system serves New Zealanders well, there are a number of challenges.

“Our Māori and Pacific communities experience poorer health outcomes, and we’re responding to increased demand for services, a growing and ageing population, emerging technologies and workforce demands.

“Challenges also bring opportunities, and we need people who can support DHBs to make the most of these opportunities and help to drive change to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders.







“If you have the right skills and experience, I would encourage you to think about standing for election so your voice can be heard, and you can make a contribution to your local community.”

Nominations for elected DHB Board members close on 16 August 2019. Voting documents will be issued in September with elections on 12 October 2019.

For more information on the election process, including guidance for candidates, conflicts of interest and contact details for electoral officers, go to the Ministry’s website: www.health.govt.nz or Local Government New Zealand’s website: www.lgnz.co.nz/vote2019



© Scoop Media

