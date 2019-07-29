UPDATE: Shooting incident in Marlborough

The investigation into the shooting incident in Marlborough yesterday is ongoing.

The alleged offender remains in hospital in a stable condition and the Independent Police Conduct Authority have been notified of the incident.

Police are concerned that some reporting on the incident is incorrect.

Inquiries to date show that the accused was shot in the arm after he threatened Police with a knife.

After being shot the accused has then tried to get into a Police vehicle and flee.

The accused was challenged by Police staff, arrested and first aid was given.

