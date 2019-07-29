Fatal Crash: SH 6, Kumara Junction Highway

Emergency Services are responding to a fatal crash on the Houhou Bridge, Kumara Junction Highway, SH 6.

One person has died and another person has reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at about 10.40am.

Diversions are in place while Police undertake a scene examination.

No further information is currently available.

