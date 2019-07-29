Fatal Crash: SH 6, Kumara Junction Highway
Monday, 29 July 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a fatal crash on
the Houhou Bridge, Kumara Junction Highway, SH 6.
One
person has died and another person has reportedly sustained
serious injuries.
Police were called to the two-vehicle
crash at about 10.40am.
Diversions are in place while
Police undertake a scene examination.
No further
information is currently
available.
