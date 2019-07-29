Kaingaroa Forest Fatal Crash

"UPDATE: Kaingaroa Forest Fatal Crash "

Statement to be attributed to Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe

Police can confirm the vehicles involved in the fatal crash on a private forestry road in Kaingaroa Forest today were a logging truck and a van.

Emergency Services were called to the crash on Bonisch Road at about 6.40am.

Four people travelling in the van died at the scene.

A fifth person from the vehicle received moderate injuries.

The truck driver was uninjured but shaken.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances that resulted in the crash.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

