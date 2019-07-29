Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council releases details of draft Global Settlement

Monday, 29 July 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

29 July 2019

Ownership of several central city anchor projects and the residential red zone will transfer from the Crown to Christchurch City Council under a proposed Global Settlement drafted by senior officials.

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed.

Those negotiations have now reached a point where officials are ready to bring a draft agreement to the elected Council to consider.

Dr Brendan Anstiss, one of the Council officials involved in the negotiations, says the Global Settlement is designed to provide certainty around long-term ownership of assets and who will take responsibility for the regeneration work that still needs to be done in Christchurch.

“After the earthquakes the Crown stepped into help with Christchurch’s recovery. Both the Crown and Council agree it is now time to normalise the Crown’s involvement and for the Council to resume full responsibility for managing the city,’’ Dr Anstiss says, “The draft Global Settlement looks at how that will happen and clearly sets out the roles and responsibilities of both the Crown and the Council.”

Under the draft Global Settlement:

• A number of central city public realm assets will be transferred to the Council by the Crown. These include the Bus Interchange, the Metro Sports Facility, the Avon River Precinct, the Margaret Mahy Family Playground, roading assets, and land for the Performing Arts Precinct.



• The Crown and Council will fund improvement works in Cathedral Square, with the Council leading works.

• The Council will deliver the Performing Arts Precinct, including the Court Theatre and a carpark.

• The Council will have the opportunity to purchase Crown-owned central city land not needed for anchor projects.

• Ownership of Te Pae, the Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre, will remain with the Crown.

• Ownership, delivery and operation of the Canterbury Multi-use Arena will be determined through the investment case that is currently being developed.

• Residential red zone land in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor, the Port Hills, Brooklands and Southshore will be transferred from the Crown to the Council progressively over the next two years.

• Regenerate Christchurch will be asked to prepare and implement a transition plan for its future.

The Council will continue to finalise investment cases for the $300 million Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility funding proposals. It is intended that $220 million from the fund will go towards the multi-use arena, $40 million will go towards seed funding for the Ōtākaro Avon River corridor regeneration, and $40 million will go towards transport and roading improvements, including projects that increase safety and people using public transport.

Dr Anstiss says there will be an opportunity for the public to give their feedback on the draft Global Settlement ahead of it being considered by the Council on Thursday 8 August.

“People can make a deputation to the Council at a special public session that will be held in the Council Chambers on Tuesday 6 August from 9:30am. After hearing the public’s feedback, the Council will meet again later in the week to consider whether the draft Global Settlement should be endorsed in principle.’’

The draft Global Settlement also needs to go to Cabinet for approval before it can be finalised.

- ends -


