Lanes closed on Southern Motorway near Drury

Police are in attendance at an incident on the Southern Motorway where a truck has hit an overbridge near Drury.

Police were notified of the incident at around 2.40pm, where a truck travelling in the north-bound lanes hit the Bremner Road overbridge.

One lane is currently open for north-bound traffic under the bridge and Police advise motorists that delays are expected for both directions of travel.

The Bremner Road overbridge is also currently closed.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

