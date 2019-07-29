Community feedback sought on Wānaka Lakefront Development

Wānaka residents are being asked to share their feedback on a Concept Plan for Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan, with an online survey available and three community drop-in sessions planned for early August.

The Lakeside stage runs from where Bullock Creek meets Lake Wānaka, along the edge of Lakeside Road and through to Wānaka Marina. Possible features in the Concept Plan are designed to adhere to the Lakefront Development Plan’s ‘four big moves’ defined via community consultation back in 2016, and include the option for 300 metres of native revegetation planting along the lake’s edge.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete, said while public feedback would continue to help shape a Concept Design for the Lakeside area, it was exciting to see some of the potential features up for debate in the current Concept Plan.

“As a starting point, we’ve got a great mix of options to deliver on restoring and developing ecology, providing continuous access, improving land use and providing a range of community facilities,” Dr Cloete said.

“We appreciate the feedback we’ve received from initial conversations held with stakeholders and our Treaty partners regarding this Concept Plan, as it’s given us confidence that this plan is heading in the right direction.”

“Now, I’m excited to get this document in front of the community and to hear how they feel about the different features proposed.”







Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou Upoko Edward Ellison said Kāi Tahu rūnaka were generally supportive of the broad concept plan.

“We are looking forward to the next stage, given the significance of the lake to the seven rūnaka who are mana whenua in Wānaka” Mr Ellison said.

A number of drop-in sessions are planned to present the Lakeside Concept Plan and QLDC representatives will be in attendance to discuss the proposed features and hear community feedback.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to come along and ask questions, learn more about Stage Three and the big moves driving it, and to share their thoughts on this area,” Dr Cloete said.

“This is an ever-increasingly popular part of the lakefront, and public feedback as early as possible will help us deliver the best possible outcome for Wānaka’s community.”

Drop-in session dates are as follows:



Date Time Location 8 August 6.00pm - 7.30pm Lake Wānaka Centre, Armstrong Room 9 August 12.00pm - 1.30pm New World - Wānaka 10 August 11.00am - 1.00pm Site of Stage Three: Lakeside - opposite Lakeside Resort

Members of the community are also welcome to share feedback on the Concept Plan for Stage Three: Lakeside at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/wanaka-lakefront-development-plan or drop into the Ardmore Street office to pick up a survey.

Feedback closes Sunday 18 August at 5.00pm.

