Ihumatao update - Police presence decreases at protest site

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police remain pleased with the relaxed atmosphere and peaceful behaviour of protestors at Ihumatao.

There has been no arrests on site since Wednesday.

Police are continuing to have positive ongoing dialogue with protest organisers to manage any issues at the site.

The number of Police officers at the protest site has been reduced today following assessment of the current situation and discussion with protest organisers.

Police will however remain at the site to keep the peace and for safety reasons, given the current size of the protest action.

Organisers have agreed there will be no attempt to enter the area around the buildings where eviction notices were served on Tuesday 23rd July.

There is no current timeframe for how long Police will remain at Ihumatao, however we are continuing to closely monitor activity at the site and deploy resources as required depending on the situation.

We welcome the constructive dialogue with protest organisers as we work together to ensure the protest remains safe and peaceful.











