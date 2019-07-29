Road reopens - Houhou Bridge, West Coast - Tasman
State Highway 6/Kumara Junction Highway has now reopened after this morning's fatal crash.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while diversions were in place.
State Highway 6/Kumara Junction Highway has now reopened after this morning's fatal crash.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while diversions were in place.
Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute
There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.
Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...
So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>
Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch
For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>
National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency
“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform
The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>
Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA
The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>
███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice
Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>
Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property
The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>
'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ
The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>
Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers
Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>
RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released
The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>