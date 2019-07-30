Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strong Local Voices For A Better Auckland

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: Better Auckland

Carmel Claridge and Mike Padfield believe that for too long Auckland local politics has been long on promises and short on action.

That’s why under the banner Better Auckland - Carmel Claridge (Maungakiekie Tamaki) and Mike Padfield (Orakei) are standing for election to Auckland Council so that the voices of Aucklanders can at last be heard and that they can help make Auckand better by delivering on real promises.

The Better Auckland campaign launch today (29th July) at St Chads Community Centre in Meadowbank heard Carmel and Mike outline their strong record of standing up for their ratepayers’ interests and what their immediate priorities will be, if elected.

Carmel has already saved residents over $36,000 simply by cutting ratepayer funded food from local board meetings, and was the only local board member to vote against subsidising private tree pruning. Mike has been a tireless campaigner to make sure that new housing developments don’t spoil the special character of the community and that safe and efficient transport solutions are found for a growing City.

Carmel says: `I will make sure that the community voice of Maungakiekie Tamaki is heard loud and clear at the Auckland Council table. As founding member of the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, and Transport Lead on the Orakei Local Board I’ve learned how to effectively hold Council, including Auckland Transport, to account and ensure a ‘no waste’ approach to local government. Small savings soon add up and can make a huge difference to helping create a Better Auckland.’



Mike says: ` Our native city forests, waterways and reserves are taonga - very special places for all of us. Better Auckland will preserve and protect them - providing sound governance of our precious green spaces so that they will be shielded from the effects of increasing housing density and enjoyed by future generations.’

Carmel and Mike pride themselves on being hands on representatives. As Acting and Deputy Chair of the Orakei Local Board, Carmel has proven leadership skills. She is also a dedicated environmentalist - chairing Friends of Pourewa Valley and the Tamaki Estuary Environment Forum.

Mike has been an Eastern Suburbs resident for all his adult life and is active in supporting a wide variety of community groups and churches. He has more than twenty years experience tackling Auckland Council on issues related to transport, parks, safer communities and more responsible local use of your rates.

Better Auckland’s Key Priorities Are
1) Protect our parks and reserves from Council sales, and freedom camping
2) Protect our beaches from sewerage overflows - let’s stop the flooding on Tamaki drive
3) Protect our community from the effects of inappropriate housing developments
4) Protect and establish safe travel routes, including those for alternative transport modes, and preserve necessary parking around our community
5) Force Council to return more of our rates to our area

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Better Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington

Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.

They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.

Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>

 

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 