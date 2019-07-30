Kaingaroa forest crash
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ
WorkSafe has been notified of the Kaingaroa forest crash
and is responding.
Investigators will meet Police today
to inform WorkSafe's next steps. We will not provide updates
on the investigation which will take some months. Our
thoughts are with families and communities affected by the
tragedy.
ends
