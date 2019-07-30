Man charged in relation to Otara shooting

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting of a teenager in Otara on Friday evening (26 July 2019).

The man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with wounding.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The 16-year-old victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police will not be making any further comment at this time.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

