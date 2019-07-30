Man charged in relation to Otara shooting
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in
relation to the shooting of a teenager in Otara on Friday
evening (26 July 2019).
The man will appear in Manukau
District Court today charged with wounding.
Our
investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out the
possibility of further charges being laid.
The 16-year-old
victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police
will not be making any further comment at this
time.
