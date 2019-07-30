Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Croquet in Mount Maunganui receives a big lift from NZCT

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

NZCT has recently provided a grant of $12,457.50 to Croquet Mount Maunganui in a real boost for the game in Tauranga. The grant towards an upgraded irrigation system, coring of lawns, fertiliser and sand will enable the club to host a range of national and international events.

Croquet Mount Maunganui has over 80 members and its lawns are used almost every day – rain, hail or shine. The club has struggled recently to maintain the high standard of the lawns and reached out to NZCT for assistance.

“Our lawns are our greatest asset but also require a great amount of effort to maintain. Keeping them at a high standard not only benefits our members, but also enables the club to host national and international events,” says Dallas Cooke, Treasurer of Croquet Mount Maunganui. “Without funding assistance, we would not be able to complete this project.”

The existing irrigation system was first set up in 2010. Watering occurs most of the year on the sand-based lawns and over time some parts have not received adequate water as the irrigation system has deteriorated. The installation of new sprinklers will ensure the entire lawn will receive the water it needs.

“As a club we are elated and extremely grateful for the amount received. We have booked the coring machine for spring and arranged for the irrigation system to be upgraded during the off season. The funding has removed a large amount of financial pressure from club members,” says Dallas.

The grant from NZCT is timely as in November the club is hosting the Croquet New Zealand North Island Association Championship. The club has some ambitious plans over the next few years, including hosting the World Federation Golf Croquet Championship in February 2021. Croquet is growing in popularity in Tauranga and the grant will help the club meet this increase in demand.



“Croquet is becoming more popular with seniors who still wish to compete in a sport, who can no longer play golf, tennis and other more strenuous activities on the body. It is also becoming an option for business social events,” says Dallas. “Most of our members are over 60 but we also have a couple of 30+ year olds. Bay of Plenty Croquet is currently looking at starting a secondary school-age programme which our club is going to participate in.”

“As a club, we can't thank NZCT enough for this grant. Their support means we can fund important projects like this without increasing fees for members, enabling them to enjoy playing the sport they all greatly enjoy.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington

Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.

They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.

Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>

 

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>

ALSO:

National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 