Rare stag killed in Wairarapa
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police appeal for information after rare stag killed in
Wairarapa
Wairarapa Police are appealing for information
after a trophy red stag was shot and killed in its deer
enclosure.
The incident occurred on Blue Rock Road in
Martinborough between 10am Saturday 27 July and 10am Sunday
28 July.
The animal was about six years old, had 40 plus
points and weighed over 200kgs.
“As a rare breed valued
at over $40,000, this is a huge loss for its owner,”
Senior Sergeant Jen Hansen says.
Anyone with information
about the incident is urged to contact their local Police or
call 105, quoting file number 190728/3019.
Information can
also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
