Rare stag killed in Wairarapa

Wairarapa Police are appealing for information after a trophy red stag was shot and killed in its deer enclosure.

The incident occurred on Blue Rock Road in Martinborough between 10am Saturday 27 July and 10am Sunday 28 July.

The animal was about six years old, had 40 plus points and weighed over 200kgs.

“As a rare breed valued at over $40,000, this is a huge loss for its owner,” Senior Sergeant Jen Hansen says.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact their local Police or call 105, quoting file number 190728/3019.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

