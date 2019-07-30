Serious crash, Karapiro
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
between a car and a truck at the intersection of State
Highways 1 and 29, Karapiro.
Police were called about
10.35am.
One person has been transported to hospital with
serious injuries.
The road is currently obstructed, and
will be closed for a period of time while a vehicle is
removed.
Diversions will be in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area.
ENDS
