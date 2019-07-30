Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police appeal for information in relation to Massey homicide

Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate following the death of a woman in Massey, West Auckland, on Monday 29 July.

The 63-year-old man charged with murder has appeared in court this morning and has been remanded in custody to next appear at Auckland High Court on 14 August 2019.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

This includes anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the Westgate Drive / Royal Road area yesterday morning between approximately 7:30am and 8:45am.

They are asked to contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 190729/4954.

