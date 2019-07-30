Police appeal for information in relation to Massey homicide
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate following the death
of a woman in Massey, West Auckland, on Monday 29
July.
The 63-year-old man charged with murder has appeared
in court this morning and has been remanded in custody to
next appear at Auckland High Court on 14 August
2019.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with
information about this incident to get in touch.
This
includes anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the
Westgate Drive / Royal Road area yesterday morning between
approximately 7:30am and 8:45am.
They are asked to contact
Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111, quoting file number
190729/4954.
ENDS
