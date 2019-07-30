Information sought over boat theft



Police want to hear from anyone with information about a wake boat stolen from Lagoon Avenue, Albertown, between Friday 26 April and Saturday 11 May 2019.

The 19-foot fibreglass boat is cream in colour with cream upholstery.

It has a chrome wakeboard tower, inbuilt black speakers and a black canopy cover.

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this boat please contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

