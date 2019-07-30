Information sought over boat theft
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police want to hear from anyone with information
about a wake boat stolen from Lagoon Avenue, Albertown,
between Friday 26 April and Saturday 11 May 2019.
The
19-foot fibreglass boat is cream in colour with cream
upholstery.
It has a chrome wakeboard tower, inbuilt black
speakers and a black canopy cover.
Two men have been
charged in relation to the incident.
If you have any
information about the whereabouts of this boat please
contact Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
