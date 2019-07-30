Sudden death, Whanganui
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Whanganui Area Investigation Manager
Senior Sergeant Andrew McDonald:
Police are at the scene
of a sudden death at the river near Anzac Parade, Whanganui
East, where a vehicle was found submerged in the
water.
Police were called about 11.50am.
One person has
been found deceased in the vehicle.
Police will be making
enquiries to understand the circumstances of the
death.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Claims Of Bullying, Harassment, Illegality: 'Hands off our Tamariki' Hīkoi In Wellington
Despite facing 18 inquiries over the last 30 years, hundreds of families say investigations into the department of Oranga Tamariki, formerly known as CYFS, do not go far enough.
They are calling on the government to conduct a wider investigation into what they say is a toxic culture within the department.
Many of them will be part of a nationwide hīkoi or march calling for change at Oranga Tamariki which will take place today - as the group 'Hands off our Tamariki' delivers an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson demanding that the state "stop stealing Māori children". More>>