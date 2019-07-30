QLDC Response to Wanaka Stakeholders Group
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
On 22 July, Wanaka Stakeholders Group wrote to Hon. Shane
Jones, Minister for Regional Economic Development regarding
the proposed Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) investment
in the development of Wānaka Airport.
Today, Queenstown
Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has written in response to
this letter on behalf of the Council. A number of media have
asked for a copy of the QLDC response when available, and
the letter is attached with this notification.
http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1907/1907_30_Letter_to_Michael_Ross_1.pdf
ENDS.
