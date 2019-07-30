QLDC Response to Wanaka Stakeholders Group

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>



Anchor Projects And Residential Red Zone: Draft Council/Govt Settlement For Christchurch

For the past few months, senior Council and Crown officials have been negotiating a Global Settlement to resolve all the outstanding issues from the 2013 Cost Sharing Agreement the two parties signed. More>>



National Party Conference: $200m Cancer Fund And Cancer Agency

“That’s why today we are committing an extra $200 million over four years for cancer medicines... I’m also committing to a National Cancer Agency. This would be independent of the Ministry of Health and will focus on greater accountability and consistency of access across New Zealand. More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>



Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>



