Update - investigation into remains found in Taipa

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, Northland Police:

A police cordon remains in place around the site following the discovery of what is believed to be human remains in Taipa, Northland yesterday.

A scene examination has continued today, however the scrubland terrain has proved challenging and specialist teams have been called on site.

As this stage, the remains are not expected to be removed from the location until tomorrow.

It is believed the remains have been at the site for several years.

As a result, formal identification of the remains could take an extended period of time.











