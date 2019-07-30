Arrest following Wairoa shooting

One person has been arrested after a 19-year-old man was shot in Wairoa about 8.45pm on Sunday 28 July.

"The victim sustained injuries to his right shoulder, upper arm and face," Wairoa Police Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths says.

“He was treated in Wairoa Hospital and has since been discharged.”

A 22-year-old Wairoa man was subsequently arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.

He made an initial appearance in the Gisborne District Court today and has been remanded in custody to appear again on Friday 16 August.

Acting Detective Sergeant Griffiths says a second shooting incident occurred at the same address just before 3am Monday.

“Shots have been fired from a moving vehicle into the house.

“Two firearms believed to be linked to these incidents have been recovered.

“A third incident occurred at a separate property where shots were also fired into the address.”

Wairoa Police, supported by members of the Armed Offenders Squad, searched a property in the town on Monday morning.

Traffic was blocked on State Highway 2, Mahia Avenue between Freyberg Street and Kiwi Road while Police conducted the search.

“I want to reassure the community that Police enquiries are ongoing and extra resources have been bought into Wairoa to support local staff,” Acting Detective Sergeant Griffiths says.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wairoa Police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

