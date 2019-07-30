UPDATE: Sudden death, Whanganui

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong, Central District

Police have completed a decontamination process in a vehicle in relation to a sudden death at the river near Anzac Parade, Whanganui East, where the vehicle was found submerged in the water.

Police were concerned about an unidentifiable box in the car that would have posed a gas risk.

It can be confirmed the area is clear now.

Police were earlier called to the scene where a person was found deceased in the vehicle.

The scene examination at the area will be ending soon and Police will continue making enquiries to understand the circumstances of the death.

