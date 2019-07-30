UPDATE: Have you seen John MacGregor?

"UPDATE: Have you seen John MacGregor?"



Please attribute this to Sergeant Ian Martin, Southern Police

Concerns are growing for the wellbeing of 72-year-old John MacGregor, who has been missing from his home in Edendale, Southland, since the early hours of Sunday 21 July.

John was last seen wearing a dark multi-coloured knee length dressing gown.

John’s blue Toyota Corona has been located stuck at the side of Wyndham Road on the outskirts of Mataura.

Police and LandSAR continue to search the area.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to contact Gore Police on (03) 203 9300.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

