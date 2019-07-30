Winton Police appeal for information

"Winton Police appeal for information "

On 29 July at approximately 11.30am a Bond Contracts truck and a trailer was involved in a crash on the Winton Hedgehope Highway, Springhills.

Police have been advised that the driver of a Suzuki Swift car stopped and assisted at the scene until Police arrived.

The driver left the scene before Police could speak to him.

Police would like to speak with this person and any other person who has any information about the crash.

Any information can be passed to the Winton Police at 03-236 6060.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

