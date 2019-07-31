Peace Garden Planting and Official Opening

This Friday at Mornington School we have the opportunity to come together to celebrate diversity and inclusion, and to make a positive statement of intent for peace and harmony in the wake of the Christchurch Mosque attacks in March.

The purpose being that the planting of this garden (and later this term, the painting of the mural ) is a symbol of our commitment to work together, continuing to build the connections in our community, which we highly value and will nurture and grow.



What: The Mornington School Peace Garden Planting and Opening

When: This Friday, 2 August, at 1.30-2.00pm (to be followed by Assembly in the Hall)

Who: All parents and friends of Mornington School.

Where: Astro Turf, by Rms 11-12.

How: Two children from each class will add plantings to the Peace Garden, then the whole School will join in at 2pm for the opening.

Please join us!

A big thanks to Bunnings for the wonderful plants donated to the garden project.











© Scoop Media

