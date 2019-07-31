Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police seek Jayden Hart

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking 31-year-old Jayden Hart who has a warrant to arrest.

He is also required to arrest in relation to a serious family harm incident.

He is described as 180cm tall of medium build and can be identified by a tattoo reading “loyalty over royalty” on his right cheek.

He has strong links to the Porirua and Gisborne areas.

Mr Hart should not be approached.

Police urge the public to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts.

If you see Mr Hart call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided to Porirua Police on 04 238 1401 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.




