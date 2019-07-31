Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding for vulnerable communities focus for Trust

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust have funded over $760,000 in support of a wide range of community projects in their July funding round. Initiatives supporting vulnerable communities were a driver in several of the applications for funding.

Whāngaia NgāPā Harakeke Ōtepoti received a $70,000 grant which will assist in establishing a community facility where police and local iwi, alongside social agencies work in partnership to reduce family harm.

Whāngaia NgāPā Harakeke is a place-based approach which builds on the work social agencies and communities are doing to improve outcomes for vulnerable New Zealanders.

Trust chief executive, Barbara Bridger explains that the Whāngaia programme aims to reduce family harm, particularly amongst groups over-represented in family harm statistics.

“We are very pleased to be offering funding support to assist the introduction of the Whāngaia model to our region” said Bridger.

A $25,000 grant was also awarded to Eduk8 Charitable Trust supporting their Te Ara Tutuki Pai The Right Track programme.

The Right Track programme is positioned towards young people, adults and recidivist offenders from all walks of life who have been charged with or are at risk of being charged with drink driving, dangerous driving behaviours and similar aberrant driver behaviour, said Otago Community Trust chair Ross McRobie.

“Trustees were impressed with the strong youth focus of the Right Track programme, which aligns closely with the Trust’s strategic priority area of Youth, Health, Wellbeing and Employment”.



“This programme aims to educate, motivate, challenge and inform participants through a range of experiences that will impact upon them, their families and communities in order to help them make better decisions and choices in the future” said McRobie.

The Trust was also pleased to award Otago Hockey Assn (1990) Inc a $390,000 capital project grant to support their artificial turf development at King’s High School.

Otago Hockey propose to build a third turf at King’s High School which will alleviate oversubscribed fields and reduce the need to have secondary school games finishing very late into the evening. The completed facility would be part of a sporting hub at King’s High School and would be available for use by other codes, including futsal, football, and the wider community.

Green Island Rugby Football Club Incorporated received a $23,500 grant to assist with the cost of repair upgrading their clubroom facilities. Rosebank Primary School received a $16,880 grant which will contribute to the development of a new fitness track for the South Otago school and a $9,500 grant will support the New Zealand Choral Federation Inc with delivering the Big Sing National Finale in the Dunedin Town Hall, 29-31 August 2019.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Otago Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Public Inquiries And Public Access

In New Zealand, there are at least two major inquiries into security/defence issues running in parallel at the moment, and the one that’s demonstrating more transparency and candour is not the one that you’d expect.

Surprisingly, it has been the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings that has been proceeding under a cloak of utmost secrecy. More>>

 

Hands Off Our Tamariki Hīkoi: Hundreds Rally To Call For Change At Oranga Tamariki

The Hands Off Our Tamariki Network handed an open letter to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson at Parliament demanding the State stop removing Māori from whānau. More>>

ALSO:

Non Nominations: National's Nathan Guy Won't Stand In 2020

Otaki MP Hon Nathan Guy will not be seeking re-election next year and will instead be retiring from politics. More>>

ALSO:

Immigration Whistleblowing: No New Visa For Chinese Workers

Unite Union is appealing to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to allow six Chinese construction workers to be allowed to stay in New Zealand so they can testify in an Employment Relations Authority hearing scheduled for October and November this year. More>>

ALSO:

OMV Drilling Application: Protesters Slam Lack Of Climate Change Consideration

Members of Oil Free Otago are gathering outside the Distinction Hotel in Dunedin at midday with their mouths taped shut in protest of Austrian oil giant, OMV. More>>

ALSO:

And Same-Day Enrolment: Referendums Framework Bill Introduced To Parliament

A Bill enabling the cannabis referendum to be held with the 2020 General Election has been introduced to Parliament. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict… More>>

ALSO:

Deputy PM's Press Conference: Get Off My Lawn

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead Monday's post-cabinet press conference as PM Jacinda Ardern is travelling on her visit to Tokelau following a stop in Samoa. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 