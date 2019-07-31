Police remind people to secure property

Detective Sergeant Tim Cook, Invercargill Police:

Invercargill Police are reminding people to be mindful of security following a series of burglaries and thefts from vehicles over the last two weeks.

Vehicles targeted include those parked up driveways, on street fronts, and in remote areas on walking and running tracks, often with valuables left in plain sight.

Police remind the public to ensure property, including farm buildings, fuel tanks and vehicles, is locked and secure at night or when left unattended.

If you're away from your house for any length of time, let your neighbours know so they can keep an eye on your property.

Record the serial numbers of tools and valuable items, or mark them with an identifier that can be traced back to you.

Police also ask the public to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information in relation to these type of offences or any other dishonesty offending, is urged to contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more information about securing your property visit: http://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/protect-property-vehicles











